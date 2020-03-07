0
Saturday 7 March 2020 - 14:52

IDF Have Quarantined Some 1,262 Soldiers Over Possible Coronavirus Infection

Story Code : 849013
IDF Have Quarantined Some 1,262 Soldiers Over Possible Coronavirus Infection
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have quarantined some 1,262 soldiers after suspicions emerged that they had contact with people infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The latter could have happened while they were on vacation in countries affected by the virus outbreak or at home after being in contact with those who were later confirmed as being infected, the IDF clarified.

At least 189 IDF soldiers have already undergone 14-day self-quarantines after being suspected of possibly contracting the coronavirus and returned to their units. Only one serviceman was confirmed to have been infected.

In order to prevent further potential exposure to the COVID-19, the IDF decided to ban all foreign trips for its forces, as well as all military exercises, including the Juniper Cobra 20 drills with the US European Command.

"The decision is in alignment with recent Israeli Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19, and a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all participants", US European Command said in a statement.

At present Israel has only reported 19 cases of the coronavirus infection to the World Health Organisation. The virus outbreak has already resulted in over 100,000 people being infected and 3,483 deaths globally.
Comment


Featured Stories
US is Hatching a Plan for War against Venezuela: Maduro
US is Hatching a Plan for War against Venezuela: Maduro
3 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Are Arrested
3 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Are Arrested
7 March 2020
US Blocks UN Security Council from Supporting Russian-Turkish Ceasefire in Idlib
US Blocks UN Security Council from Supporting Russian-Turkish Ceasefire in Idlib
7 March 2020
Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus
Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus
7 March 2020
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
6 March 2020
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
6 March 2020
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria's Idlib
6 March 2020
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
6 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
5 March 2020
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
5 March 2020
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5 March 2020
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
5 March 2020
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
5 March 2020