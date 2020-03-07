Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Islam Times - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

"The virus of sanctions and failure to honor promises is threatening international security more than the coronavirus," The Iranian top security official Ali Shamkhani tweeted, Press TV reported.Regarding Washington’s offer of assistance to Iran, Shamkhani said "the US claim that it is ready to help Iran can only be verified through the country's implementation of its legal obligations under the JCPOA."Shamkhnai was referring to the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.Last week, President Donald Trump said that the US was willing to help the Iranians with the coronavirus outbreak, adding that “all they have to do is ask.” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed that the Islamic Republic did not have a solid healthcare infrastructure and that Washington had offered to help Tehran with the coronavirus response.Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected the US offer of help as insincere, saying Washington should first lift its sanctions on medical supplies if it really seeks to help the Islamic Republic.The same country that has been taking the most “sinister” of actions against the Iranians over the past two years by re-imposing sanctions on their supplies of food and medicine is now hiding behind “a mask of sympathy” and pretending that it means to assist the nation, he emphasized.The US reinstated its sanctions against Iran in May 2018 after unilaterally scrapping the JCPOA.The illegal US bans have severely impacted the Iranians' access to life-saving medical supplies and hampered the country's ability to respond to the coronavirus.On Saturday, an Iranian health ministry official reported 21 new deaths from the coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected."More than 16,000 people are currently hospitalized as suspect cases," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference as he announced the tolls.He added that 1,669 of confirmed cases have recovered from the illness.Coronavirus is 'bio-terror attack'Separately on Friday, Iranian lawmaker Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, who is a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission, told ISNA news agency that the coronavirus epidemic in China and Iran is a “bio-terror attack."“Trump and Pompeo are lying about corona as it is not the agent of an ordinary disease, but rather bio-terrorism that has been deployed in China and Iran," he said, proposing the establishment of bio-terror defense headquarters.The senior Iranian lawmaker also said Washington’s offer of help to Tehran is “political showoff”.Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has also said the coronavirus is perhaps a bio-terror attack by the United States.