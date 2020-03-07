0
Saturday 7 March 2020 - 15:26

Zelensky Remains Ready to Travel to US White House to Meet Trump: Media

Zelensky Remains Ready to Travel to US White House to Meet Trump: Media
 According to him, nearly 10 months after his first telephone conversation with the US president, a concrete invitation to Washington has not arrived yet.

"I was told it is being prepared," Zelensky told the Guardian in a rare interview, to be published in full on Saturday. "It's hard for me to hear that. I am a person who works to deadlines. Our diplomats are discussing it with American diplomats. I would like us to have a fruitful meeting", UNIAN news agency reported.

Zelensky admitted it was "unpleasant" to hear reports that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had made comments questioning whether Americans cared about Ukraine, but insisted the US official had brought personal assurances of support during a visit to Kyiv earlier this year. "The US is supporting us," he said. "I want them to support us more strongly."

Zelensky also discussed his unwanted role in the attempted impeachment of Trump and his relations with the US following the conclusion of the trial.
