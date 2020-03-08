0
Sunday 8 March 2020 - 03:00

About 30 Still Trapped after Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses

Story Code : 849085
About four hours after the collapse, the Quanzhou municipality said 38 of the 70 or so people who had been in the Quanzhou Xinjia Hotel had been rescued.

A video stream posted by the government-backed Beijing News site showed rescue workers in orange overalls clambering over rubble and twisted steelwork carrying people towards ambulances.

The hotel collapsed at about 7:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Saturday evening.

Anger has been building up against the authorities in China over their early handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 3,300 people globally, most of them in China.
Source : Agencies
