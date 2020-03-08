0
Sunday 8 March 2020 - 03:43

Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif

Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
Saudi-American aggression launched a raid on Al-Salif District in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, in clear violation of the Sweden Agreement.

Forces of aggression and mercenaries have committed over the past 24 hours more than 150 violations of the truce agreement signed in Sweden.

A source in the liaison and coordination officers' operations room monitor the violations of the aggression in Hodeidah, expalined that the violations of the forces of aggression on the Hodeidah fronts amounted to 155 violations, including the flight of a spy plane in the airspace of 16 km during the past 24 hours.

The source added that the violations of the forces of aggression included 4 attacks on the scene, as well as 16 and 28 violations of missile and artillery strikes and 124 assaults with live bullets.
