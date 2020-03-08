0
Sunday 8 March 2020 - 03:57

World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif

Story Code : 849087
World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif
At least 145 people died across Iran by Saturday, while the number of officially confirmed infections jumping by over a thousand in just one day to 5,823 people, including several top officials. In yet another high-profile case, Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly-elected member of the Iranian Parliament, died of coronavirus on Friday – just a day after Hossein Sheikholeslam, adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, had perished.

"[President Donald Trump] is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19—while our citizens are dying from it,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

" The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism "

Iran has been one of the countries hit hardest by Covid-19 outside of mainland China where it originated. The country has shuttered all schools and universities until the end of the country's calendar year on March 20 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Zarif called for global and regional cooperation to fight against the deadly virus, saying, “Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together.”
Related Stories
Tehran had 'credible information' about Saudi plot to assassinate top Iranian officials: Zarif
Islam Times - Iran knew about Saudi Arabia’s plans to assassinate senior Iranian officials, Foreign Minister ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
About 30 Still Trapped after Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses
About 30 Still Trapped after Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses
8 March 2020
US is Hatching a Plan for War against Venezuela: Maduro
US is Hatching a Plan for War against Venezuela: Maduro
7 March 2020
3 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Are Arrested
3 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Are Arrested
7 March 2020
US Blocks UN Security Council from Supporting Russian-Turkish Ceasefire in Idlib
US Blocks UN Security Council from Supporting Russian-Turkish Ceasefire in Idlib
7 March 2020
Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus
Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus
7 March 2020
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
6 March 2020
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
6 March 2020
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria's Idlib
6 March 2020
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
6 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
5 March 2020
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
5 March 2020
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5 March 2020