World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the intensification of US economic sanctions and terrorism against Iran and its effects on the deaths of Iranian citizens with the coronavirus.

At least 145 people died across Iran by Saturday, while the number of officially confirmed infections jumping by over a thousand in just one day to 5,823 people, including several top officials. In yet another high-profile case, Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly-elected member of the Iranian Parliament, died of coronavirus on Friday – just a day after Hossein Sheikholeslam, adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, had perished."[President Donald Trump] is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19—while our citizens are dying from it,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday.Iran has been one of the countries hit hardest by Covid-19 outside of mainland China where it originated. The country has shuttered all schools and universities until the end of the country's calendar year on March 20 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.On Friday, Zarif called for global and regional cooperation to fight against the deadly virus, saying, “Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together.”