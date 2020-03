Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister

Islam Times - Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Lebanon is set to default on its sovereign debt after declaring on Saturday it could not pay forthcoming maturities - the first of which is a $1.2 billion bond due on Monday. The state has called for restructuring negotiations.The country is grappling with a major financial crisis which came to a head last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted over decades of state corruption and bad governance.The default will mark a new phase in a crisis that has hammered the economy since October, slicing around 40% off the value of the currency, denying savers free access to their deposits and fuelling unemployment and unrest.Face-to-face negotiations between Lebanon and bond holders are expected to begin in about two weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, said foreign currency reserves had hit a “critical and dangerous” level and were needed for basic imports.“The negotiation process will last for months and if we have good intentions will not go on for more than nine months,” Raoul Nehme, the economy minister, told broadcaster al-Jadeed in comments published on its website overnight.Lebanon has a total of some $31 billion in dollar bonds that sources have said the government will seek to restructure.