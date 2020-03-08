0
Turkey-backed Terrorists Breach Cessation of Hostilities 19 Times in Less than 24 Hours

Head of the Russian Coordination Center Oleg Zhuravlev announced in a statement quoted by Sputnik News Agency that 19 violations of the agreement have been monitored during the past 24 hours.

SANA’s reporter in Idlib said that terrorist groups supported by the Turkish regime launched on Saturday afternoon 4 shells on the villages of Hazaren and al-Dar-al-Kabera in Idlib southern countryside, causing material damage.

The reporter said that the Syrian Arab Army units operating in the area between Sfohin and Hazaren retaliated with the suitable weapons against the sources of the attacks.

On Friday, anti-air defenses detected two drones flying from the direction of Idlib and heading towards Hmeimim airbase. The anti-air defenses destroyed them in the surroundings of Jableh city.

Earlier, The Russian Coordination Center confirmed that terrorists violated the cessation of hostilities agreement 6 times by attacking several villages, towns and army positions in Aleppo and Lattakia.
