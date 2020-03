Islam Times - In the context of the Zionist entity’s attacks on Lebanon, the Zionist warplanes flew this Sunday morning in the airspace of some southern regions at medium altitude.

According to reports from southern Lebanon that Israeli warplanes violated Lebanese airspace over the Shebaa Farms and carried out exploratory flights at medium altitude over the Hasbiyya and Arqoub region, all the way up to the sky of the highlands of Jabal Sheikh.