Sunday 8 March 2020 - 13:25

Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria

Story Code : 849176
A Syrian army officer confirmed to a correspondent of "Sputnik": "During the inspection work, an explosive device was found, and our devices monitored that the yellow material in the package is a toxic chemical, which after the examination was found to be chlorine."

The materials that were found in one of the residential houses during the inspection were a package containing liquid and chemical protection means.

explosives experts dismantled the package, and specialists are working to examine it.

Russian Center for Reconciliation had previously warned that a group of 15 terrorists had attempted to detonate explosive devices packed with toxic substances to accuse the Syrian army of using banned toxic substances.

According to the data of the Reconciliation Center, the terrorists poisoned themselves because of the leakage of toxic substances from one of the packages, and they did not succeed in carrying out this provocative act.
