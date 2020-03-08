Drone and High Explosive Materials were Found from the Remains of Terrorists in the Southern Idlib Countryside

Islam Times - Army units on Sunday uncovered mortar cannons and various munitions left behind by terrorist organizations during combing operations in villages and towns of Idleb southern countryside.

The Syrian "SANA" news agency indicated that the villages and towns of the southern countryside of Idlib that have been liberated from terrorism, The army have found quantities of weapons, shells and mortars from the remnants of the terrorist groups associated with the organization of the Al-Nusra Front and supported by the Turkish regime, including 5 120 mm mortars with 50 shells and 160 mm cannon with 5 shells.The agency noted that "among the seizures was a drone that the terrorist organizations were using in monitoring and reconnaissance, in addition to 50 kilograms of highly explosive C4 and mortar shells."