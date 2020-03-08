Intelligence Forces Smash Terrorist Cell in SE Iran

Islam Times - According to a local Intelligence Ministry official, the force has identified and dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated with the so-called ‘Jaish ul-Adl’ terrorist group in Sistan and Balouchestan province.

Head of Intelligence Ministry’s local office in the southeastern Iranian province broke out the news to reporters on Sunday, noting that the operation followed complicated intelligence activities.He went on to say that Elyas Narouyee, the ringleader of the terrorist cell who operated under the alias Zubeir, was killed during a clash between the terrorists and the intelligence forces.Narouyee was one of the elements that commanded numerous terrorist operations, including an attack on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in Nikshahr, in which two IRGC personnel were killed.He also said that another terrorist group had been dismantled on Feb. 8 in the province. The operation had led to the arrest of two terrorists and neutralization of a 5kg bomb in front of a police station in Zahedan. Earlier in the day, reports had indicated a similar operation in Sistan and Balouchestan, however, the official’s explanations make it clear that this operation had been launched one month ago.