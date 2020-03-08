0
Sunday 8 March 2020 - 18:46

Erdogan Threatens Unilateral Action in Idlib if Russia-Brokered Ceasefire Goes Awry

Story Code : 849214
Erdogan Threatens Unilateral Action in Idlib if Russia-Brokered Ceasefire Goes Awry
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to take unilateral action in Syria’s Idlib if the Russia-brokered ceasefire deal is not adhered to.

“If the promises made regarding Operation Spring Shield are not kept, we reserve the right to clean up [the area] using our own methods,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul on Sunday.

“If the agreement is violated, we will go strongly after [those who violate it]. We signed this agreement [with Russia] to provide a solution to the crisis in Idlib without further bloodshed. Otherwise, we will continue to walk our own path.”
Source : Sputnik
