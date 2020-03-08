Erdogan Threatens Unilateral Action in Idlib if Russia-Brokered Ceasefire Goes Awry

Islam Times - Russia brokered a ceasefire between Turkey and Syria on Thursday, which wrapped up weeks of fighting in Syria’s last rebel-held province that caused dozens of casualties on both sides.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to take unilateral action in Syria’s Idlib if the Russia-brokered ceasefire deal is not adhered to.“If the promises made regarding Operation Spring Shield are not kept, we reserve the right to clean up [the area] using our own methods,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul on Sunday.“If the agreement is violated, we will go strongly after [those who violate it]. We signed this agreement [with Russia] to provide a solution to the crisis in Idlib without further bloodshed. Otherwise, we will continue to walk our own path.”