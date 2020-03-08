0
Sunday 8 March 2020 - 23:35

Finnish Military Will Not Participate Joint NATO Drills In Norway Over Coronavirus

The decision to skip the drills was announced by the Finnish Army on Sunday. The country, which is formally not a part of the NATO, was to send 400 soldiers to partake in the alliance’s war games, scheduled to take place in the northern Norwegian region of Troms for March 9-19.

“The participation of the Armed Forces in the Cold Response exercise conducted by the Norwegian Armed Forces… has been cancelled due to the coronavirus situation,” the army’s statement reads.

Earlier this week, Norway called upon its NATO allies to thoroughly screen participating troops for the coronavirus in order to prevent a potential large-scale outbreak. The country’s military itself, however, has already been hit by the dreaded virus – 1,300 personnel have been quarantined at the Skjold base located in Troms region after one person tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The personnel of the base are expected to skip the Cold Response drills as well. 

The US military personnel in Europe, that is set to participate in the drills, has been affected by the coronavirus as well. One US sailor was confirmed to have coronavirus in Italy, the country experiencing the worst outbreak in Europe. Italy’s coronavirus situation prompted the authorities to effectively put the entire northern region of the country into lockdown on Sunday.
