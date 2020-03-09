Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears

Islam Times - Oil prices plunged more than 20% in chaotic market opening, with main crude benchmarks, Brent and WTI, trading below $35 a barrel amid fears of an all-out price war following the collapse of the OPEC output cut deal.

Asian markets opened with a massive gap on Monday, with Brent within seconds falling nearly 30 per cent to $32.05 per barrel, while WTI fell some 27 per cent to around $30 – the lowest since 2016 – before bouncing back slightly, to $35.3 and $32 respectively.On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced a stunning discount of $6 to $8 per barrel to its customers in Asia, the United States and Europe – and said it would boost the oil production despite the global economy slowdown and demand drop. The sudden move was seen as a sign of an all-out oil price war, after supply cut deal between Russia and other countries with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had collapsed.The OPEC and non-OPEC states held the consultations in Vienna on Friday, yet failed to reach an agreement on oil cuts despite concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that created an “unprecedented situation.”“From April 1 neither OPEC nor non-OPEC have restrictions,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, while Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “I will keep you wondering.”