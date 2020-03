Islam Times - South Korean General Staff said on Sunday evening that North Korea launched 3 unidentified projectiles.

According to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency, "The projectiles were launched from the eastern town of Sundok in North Hamgyeong Province in North Korea."Earlier, Yonhap News reported that North Korea fired at least one unidentified missile.North Korea fired two short-range missile projectiles, northeast of the East Sea, from the Wonsan region on March 2.North Korea announced the following day through its media that a long-range artillery unit had trained long-range artillery.