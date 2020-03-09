0
Monday 9 March 2020 - 01:48

Syrian Army and People in Hasaka Prevent US Occupation Convoy from Entering the Village

Story Code : 849239
A number of locals in al-Kuzliya village told SANA’s reporter that the locals of the village, backed by army’s personnel, threw stones at a US occupation convoy, which included 7 armored vehicles, while they were trying to enter the village, forcing the convoy to leave.

