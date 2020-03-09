Syrian Army and People in Hasaka Prevent US Occupation Convoy from Entering the Village
Story Code : 849239
A number of locals in al-Kuzliya village told SANA’s reporter that the locals of the village, backed by army’s personnel, threw stones at a US occupation convoy, which included 7 armored vehicles, while they were trying to enter the village, forcing the convoy to leave.
A number of locals in al-Kuzliya village told SANA’s reporter that the locals of the village, backed by army’s personnel, threw stones at a US occupation convoy, which included 7 armored vehicles, while they were trying to enter the village, forcing the US convoy to leave.