Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Islam Times - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

"An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt," Ali Bakhit, the prime minister's office director, said on Monday.It was not immediately clear whether the official suffered any injuries, or if the explosion resulted in any casualties.Sudan has just gone through a period of instability; its long-time strongman leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019 following months of massive protests. His departure did not calm things down, however, as the nation was then gripped by clashes between protesters and a provisional military authority.Eventually, in July, the opposing Sudanese sides reached an agreement and a transitional government, led by Hamdok, was formed.An economist who previously worked for the UN Economic Commission for Africa, 61-year-old Hamdok started talks with the IMF and the World Bank to stabilize a national economy shattered by high inflation rates as well as shortages of food, fuel and hard currency.It is still unclear what group could be behind his assassination attempt.