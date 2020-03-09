0
Monday 9 March 2020 - 11:08

Netanyahu Asks Court for a 45-Day Delay in His Corruption Trial

Story Code : 849312
His trial is scheduled to start two weeks after an election that saw Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party earn the most votes but fall three seats short of the 61 needed to form a majority in the parliament, or Knesset.

The election result raised the prospect that Netanyahu, the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office, will be seeking to form a government while standing trial.

A letter sent by Netanyahu’s lawyers to Al-Quds (Jerusalem) district court, seen by AFP, said that the premier’s legal team “had not received all the documents related to the investigation”.

Netanyahu has been indicted on various charges including receiving improper gifts and offering a media mogul lucrative regulatory changes in exchange for positive coverage.

Separately, anti-Netanyahu lawmakers may seek to pass a bill barring an indicted individual from forming a new government.
