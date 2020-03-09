0
Two US Soldiers Killed During an Operation in Central Iraq

“Two US service members were killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq, March 8,” the coalition said, referring to another acronym of ISIL Takfiri group.

The coalition did not provide further details about the incident or the enemy forces involved.

“The names of the service members are withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with US Department of Defense policy,” it added.
