Islam Times - the Army's Air Defenses and the Yemeni People's Committees shot down a spy plane belonging to the aggression forces in Al Hudaydah governorate on Monday night.

A military source confirmed that the air defenses managed, with God's help, to shoot down a spy plane for the forces of aggression in the sky of the Al-Faza area of Al-Tahita district while it was carrying out hostilities.The air defenses of the army and committees on March 1 shot down a spy plane of the forces of aggression in the city of Hodeidah while carrying out hostilities.