0
Tuesday 10 March 2020 - 03:40

US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan

Story Code : 849446
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
Speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, a US official confirmed the beginning steps of the withdrawal process have begun, with plans to drop the number of US troops in the country from 13,000 to 8,600.

According to the signed peace agreement, the withdrawal process for US troops had to begin 10 days within the signing of the agreement, which took place on February 29. Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the withdrawal on March 2. Once troop levels hit 8,600, the conditions in the country will be reassessed before further troops are pulled.

The peace agreement was signed last month by US peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and one of the Taliban's senior leaders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Troops are to be pulled over the course of 135 days from five bases, and the remaining soldiers within 14 months should the country remain stable enough to not need US presence. The pact also promised lifting sanctions on Taliban members by August.

Although the group's leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered his fighters to follow the rules of the agreement, they did not follow orders and continued attacks on Afghan forces. US troops responded with strikes.

Another aspect of the deal that may be jeopardized is the promised release of 5,000 imprisoned Taliban fighters. President Ashraf Ghani has said he will only release the men if he gets "an executive guarantee so that these people will not return to violence."

Under the agreement, the prisoners are to be released by March 10.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
9 March 2020
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
9 March 2020
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
9 March 2020
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
9 March 2020
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
9 March 2020
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
8 March 2020
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
8 March 2020
World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif
World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif
8 March 2020
Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn
Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn
8 March 2020
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
8 March 2020