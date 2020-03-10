French Culture Minister Infected by Coronavirus

Islam Times - French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the culture ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was "feeling well".

"The minister tested positive" after displaying symptoms, the ministry said.It noted that Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier.The prime minister's office said that the rules for ministers with the virus "are the same for all French people" including acting with caution and taking measures to minimise the chances of the disease spreading.The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron for several days, the source close to the culture ministry said.One of the European countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, France's tally reached 25 deaths and 1,412 cases on Monday evening (up by 286 from the previous day). The disease has killed nearly 4,000 worldwide.