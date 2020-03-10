0
Tuesday 10 March 2020 - 03:58

French Culture Minister Infected by Coronavirus

Story Code : 849449
French Culture Minister Infected by Coronavirus
"The minister tested positive" after displaying symptoms, the ministry said.

It noted that Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier.

The prime minister's office said that the rules for ministers with the virus "are the same for all French people" including acting with caution and taking measures to minimise the chances of the disease spreading.

The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron for several days, the source close to the culture ministry said.

One of the European countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, France's tally reached 25 deaths and 1,412 cases on Monday evening (up by 286 from the previous day). The disease has killed nearly 4,000 worldwide.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
9 March 2020
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
9 March 2020
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
9 March 2020
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
9 March 2020
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
9 March 2020
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
8 March 2020
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
8 March 2020
World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif
World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif
8 March 2020
Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn
Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn
8 March 2020
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
8 March 2020