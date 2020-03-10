Saudi Arabia closes its borders to air, sea travel amid coronavirus

Islam Times- Saudi Arabia closed its borders to air and sea travel from 14 countries affected by the new coronavirus Monday as nations around the world continue to take steps to slow down the spread of the outbreak.

Few worshippers were allowed to enter the Grand Mosque in Mecca after dawn prayers on Saturday to circumambulate the Kaaba over fears of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Italian police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station on Monday. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)



French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on Monday walked down Paris' famous Champs-Elysees avenue in a move to send a message of confidence to the French economy amid the coronavirus crisis. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)

