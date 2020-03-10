0
Tuesday 10 March 2020 - 04:44

Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains

Story Code : 849454
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
The Iraqi Security Media Cell stated, in a statement, that "after the successful operations in the Khanouka area of the Hamrin hills, the organisation's heroes continue to pursue the terrorist ISIS gangs."

The statement stated that the members of the agency carried out "in coordination with the international coalition aircraft, an airdrop operation in the Qarah Dagh Mountains area south of Makhmour district, and clashed with terrorist gangs, from the dawn of yesterday until today, with successive air strikes, and the operation resulted in the killing of 25 terrorists and the destruction of 9 tunnels, as well as a training camp.
Related Stories
Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent
Islam Times - Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
9 March 2020
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
9 March 2020
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
9 March 2020
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
9 March 2020
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
9 March 2020
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
8 March 2020
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
8 March 2020
World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif
World Can No Longer Be Silent As US Economic Terrorism Is Supplanted By Its Medical Terrorism: Zarif
8 March 2020
Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn
Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn
8 March 2020
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
Aggression Raids on the Directorate of Al Salif
8 March 2020