Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains

Islam Times - Iraqi counter terrorism forces killed 25 ISIS terrorists and destroyed 9 tunnels belonging to them in the mountainous Qarah Dagh region in the north of the country.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell stated, in a statement, that "after the successful operations in the Khanouka area of the Hamrin hills, the organisation's heroes continue to pursue the terrorist ISIS gangs."The statement stated that the members of the agency carried out "in coordination with the international coalition aircraft, an airdrop operation in the Qarah Dagh Mountains area south of Makhmour district, and clashed with terrorist gangs, from the dawn of yesterday until today, with successive air strikes, and the operation resulted in the killing of 25 terrorists and the destruction of 9 tunnels, as well as a training camp.