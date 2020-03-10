0
Tuesday 10 March 2020 - 19:43

Saudi Arabia Plans to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million BPD

Story Code : 849593
Saudi Arabia Plans to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million BPD
CEO of Saudi Aramco 2222.S, EAmin Nasser said on Tuesday, said April’s crude supply will be “300,000 barrels per day over the company’s maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd,” Reuters reported.

The company has agreed with its customers to provide those volumes starting April 1, he added.

Three years of cooperation among OPEC+ producers ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper production cuts to support prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own output.

OPEC+ has been effectively cutting production by 2.1 million bpd led by Saudi Arabia, which has been reducing its output by more than agreed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
10 March 2020
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
10 March 2020
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
10 March 2020
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
9 March 2020
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
9 March 2020
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
9 March 2020
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
9 March 2020
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
9 March 2020
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
Toxic Chemicals Found in Saraqib, Syria
8 March 2020
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot
8 March 2020