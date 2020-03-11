0
Wednesday 11 March 2020 - 00:51

Boko Haram Attacks Niger Army Killing 8 Soldiers

Story Code : 849620
Boko Haram Attacks Niger Army Killing 8 Soldiers
Speaking to media outlets, Issoufou Katambe said Boko Haram terrorists targeted the Chetima Wongou military camp in the Diffa region with a 20-vehicle convoy and heavy weaponry.

Katambe said many of the terrorists were neutralized, Anadolu Agency reported.

The army seized one of the vehicles used by the terrorists and destroyed another and the Multinational Joint Task Force hit the remaining vehicles, which escaped over the border into Nigeria, according to Katambe.

Diffa has been under a state of emergency for the past five years since Boko Haram launched a military campaign in February 2015.

The terror group has had a presence in Nigeria since the early 2000s and has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009. It has also carried out attacks in Cameroon, Chad and Niger since 2015.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
US Marines Arrive on Yemen
US Marines Arrive on Yemen's Island of Socotra to Back UAE Forces
11 March 2020
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
10 March 2020
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
10 March 2020
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
10 March 2020
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
10 March 2020
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
9 March 2020
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
9 March 2020
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza
9 March 2020
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
North Korea Launches 3 Unidentified Projectiles
9 March 2020
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
Oil Prices Plunged More than 20% Due to OPEC Deal Collapse & Coronavirus Fears
9 March 2020