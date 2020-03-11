0
Wednesday 11 March 2020 - 01:39

Coronavirus Inflicts Heavy Economic Losses upon ‘Israel’

Story Code : 849624
According to the Israeli reports, the value of the bonds at Tel Aviv stock market declined by 8 to 9%, pointing out that many economic sectors are heading into a total collapse due to the epidemic outbreak.

The reports indicated that the Israeli government is unable to interfere due to the financial shortage, citing a growing tension with Washington over imposing the home quarantine over all the arrivals, including the Americans.
