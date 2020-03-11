Islam Times - The United States has acknowledged providing "limited support" to the "Taliban" movement in its fight against ISIS in Afghanistan.

"In recent months, we have seen the Taliban diminish and end ISIS presence in Nangarhar province, and they have done so effectively," Kenneth McKinsey, commander of the US Central Command, Centcom, said during a hearing in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.He pointed out that the conditions in this region are considered more difficult in terms of fighting operations, adding that the "Taliban" have lost many of their fighters there.Asked if the United States was providing support for the movement, McKinsey said, "Support from us has been very limited."The United States had previously accused other countries, including Russia, Iran and Pakistan, of supporting the "Taliban" and obstructing the peace process in Afghanistan.Washington also denied earlier the possibility of dealing with the "Taliban" to fight against "ISIS" in Afghanistan.