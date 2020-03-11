0
Wednesday 11 March 2020 - 10:58

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs

Story Code : 849707
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday agreed to the proposal put forth by Health Minister Saeed Namaki to designate as “martyrs in the line of duty” the country’s entire medical staff, including doctors and nurses, who have lost their lives in fighting to contain COVID-19, as the novel coronavirus is called, Press TV reported.

In his letter to Ayatollah khamenei, Namaki expressed gratitude to the leader and wished health and success for the hardworking individuals who have endangered their lives to help the country get through this difficult time.

As of Tuesday, 291 deaths have been confirmed from the virus. A total of 8,042 infections have been diagnosed. And 2,731 patients have recovered.

Most of the infections have been reported in the provinces of Tehran, Mazandaran, Isfahan, Rasht and Qom, where the virus was first found.

The coronavirus initially emerged in China late last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic.

The illness, whose symptoms are fever, cough and difficulty breathing, may cause lung lesions and pneumonia.

Since December 2019, over 114,510 people have been infected in several countries, with more than 4,020 deaths mostly in China.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
11 March 2020
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
11 March 2020
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
11 March 2020
US Marines Arrive on Yemen
US Marines Arrive on Yemen's Island of Socotra to Back UAE Forces
11 March 2020
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
10 March 2020
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
10 March 2020
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
10 March 2020
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
10 March 2020
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Plans to Become King before November G20 Summit: Report
9 March 2020
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum
9 March 2020