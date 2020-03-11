0
Wednesday 11 March 2020 - 11:22

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Store: Report

Story Code : 849712
The app "tries to reach a clinical decision by asking a few medical questions," its description says.

According to a report carried by ZDNet, Google pulled it from its app store this week over claims "that it could detect COVID-19 infections, something that is impossible through an app."

The app, which is still available through the web, initially faced concerns that it was as a means of “spying on people”. But a malware researcher ZDNet worked with, Lukas Stefanko, examined the app and found nothing to indicate it was spying on people.

"The app is not a malicious Trojan or spyware," he said. Though it asks for permissions, he said those permissions are nothing beyond what you would grant any other health-based app.

The answer for the move by Google appears to be more simple than that: Iranian developer accounts aren't allowed on Google Play, according to public terms of service statements from Google.
