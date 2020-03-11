0
Wednesday 11 March 2020 - 16:49

Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’: UK Prince Harry

Story Code : 849778
Russian hoaxers impersonating Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father, Svante, telephoned the prince on two separate occasions earlier this year at his luxury home in Vancouver Island, Canada, according to The Sun newspaper.

The two phone conversations between Harry and Russian hoaxers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov took place on New Year's Eve and January 22, according to the British newspaper.

Harry reportedly slammed Trump for his environmental policies, stating, "I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands."

"Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people so the people like yourselves and younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference," he added.

Harry also told the fake Greta that she could "outsmart" the US president.

Greta has been asked to speak at several high-profile events, including at the United Nations (UN) and the US Congress, to urge immediate action against what she describes as a global climate crisis.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has held a protest rally outside the White House.

Back in December, the 16-year-old activist said talking to Trump at the UN Climate Change Summit in September would have been a waste of time since he would not have paid any attention.

Trump has dismissed climate change and is pulling the United States out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on global warming. Trump ridiculed the teenage activist in December after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019.
