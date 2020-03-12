0
Thursday 12 March 2020 - 00:01

Two US and One British Personnel Killed in Iraq Rocket Attack: Officials

Story Code : 849820
Two US and One British Personnel Killed in Iraq Rocket Attack: Officials
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to quantify the number of troops and military contractors among the dead and wounded and noted that the information was just coming in and could change. Initial battlefield reports often contain inaccuracies.

Earlier, the Iraqi Interior Ministry’s Security Media Cell announced in a statement that the incident took place in the evening when 10 rockets landed on Camp Taji, located some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Baghdad.

The statement added that a Kia Bongo pickup truck with a missile launcher was found south of Baghdad’s al-Rashidiya district. It had three missiles in its back.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which came less than a week after two Katyusha rockets were fired at the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
11 March 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
11 March 2020
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
11 March 2020
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
11 March 2020
US Marines Arrive on Yemen
US Marines Arrive on Yemen's Island of Socotra to Back UAE Forces
11 March 2020
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
10 March 2020
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
10 March 2020
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
10 March 2020
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
10 March 2020
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020