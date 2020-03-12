Two US and One British Personnel Killed in Iraq Rocket Attack: Officials

Islam Times - Two American personnel and one from Britain were killed, and about a dozen people were wounded when 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, two US officials told Reuters, citing preliminary information.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to quantify the number of troops and military contractors among the dead and wounded and noted that the information was just coming in and could change. Initial battlefield reports often contain inaccuracies.Earlier, the Iraqi Interior Ministry’s Security Media Cell announced in a statement that the incident took place in the evening when 10 rockets landed on Camp Taji, located some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Baghdad.The statement added that a Kia Bongo pickup truck with a missile launcher was found south of Baghdad’s al-Rashidiya district. It had three missiles in its back.No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which came less than a week after two Katyusha rockets were fired at the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad.