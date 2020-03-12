0
Thursday 12 March 2020 - 01:00

Muqtada al-Sadr Blames Trump for Coronavirus Outbreak

Story Code : 849824
Muqtada al-Sadr Blames Trump for Coronavirus Outbreak
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Iraqi leader severely censured Trump for his claims about the US efforts' to combat against COVID-19.

"Trump's remarks about his big job against the coronavirus drew my attention," he wrote.

"Trump! you and those similar to you are the main reason for the outbreak, in particular since those who are suffering from the virus are anti-US," he added.

"Trump!... you have claimed that the US has oppressed terrorism and it is dealing with a virus that cannot be seen by the naked-eye. Aren't you ashamed of yourself??"

"Trump! the world is dealing with wars, poverty and occupation and today you claim that you will heal? Such diseases are results of your improper policies."

"If you, the non-believer, are to heal, we take refuge in God," he added.

"We accept none of your of your companies' treatments. You are not only an enemy to God but one to the nations," the Iraqi leader added.
Related Stories
Muqtada al-Sadr calls for rally for reforms implementation
Islam Times - Influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on Iraqi people to partake in a rally in the capital Baghdad to urge the implementation of reforms in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
11 March 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
11 March 2020
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
11 March 2020
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
11 March 2020
US Marines Arrive on Yemen
US Marines Arrive on Yemen's Island of Socotra to Back UAE Forces
11 March 2020
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
10 March 2020
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
10 March 2020
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
10 March 2020
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
10 March 2020
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020