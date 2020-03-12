Muqtada al-Sadr Blames Trump for Coronavirus Outbreak

Islam Times - Blaming Trump and ’the likes of him’ for the cornoavirus outbreak, the leader of the Sadr movement Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Wednesday that the Iraqi nation will accept no medical aid from the US.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Iraqi leader severely censured Trump for his claims about the US efforts' to combat against COVID-19."Trump's remarks about his big job against the coronavirus drew my attention," he wrote."Trump! you and those similar to you are the main reason for the outbreak, in particular since those who are suffering from the virus are anti-US," he added."Trump!... you have claimed that the US has oppressed terrorism and it is dealing with a virus that cannot be seen by the naked-eye. Aren't you ashamed of yourself??""Trump! the world is dealing with wars, poverty and occupation and today you claim that you will heal? Such diseases are results of your improper policies.""If you, the non-believer, are to heal, we take refuge in God," he added."We accept none of your of your companies' treatments. You are not only an enemy to God but one to the nations," the Iraqi leader added.