0
Thursday 12 March 2020 - 11:22

EU Warns against ‘Economic Disruption’ after Trump Europe Travel Ban

Story Code : 849897
EU Warns against ‘Economic Disruption’ after Trump Europe Travel Ban
The tweet by Michel, who coordinates action by the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states, followed an overnight decision by Trump to suspend travel from Europe — but not Britain which is no longer part of the bloc — to the US for 30 days in a bid to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Following the travel ban President Trump announced, we will assess the situation today,” Michel said.

“Europe is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, limit the number of affected people and support research,” he said.

Trump’s order is to be implemented from late Friday. The White House said it would apply to non-US citizens and residents and would not be applied to goods.

According to the last count from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Wednesday, more than 17,000 cases of infection of the new virus have been recorded across Europe, more than half of them in Italy, and there have been 711 COVID-19 related deaths.
Source : AFP
Comment


Featured Stories
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
12 March 2020
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
12 March 2020
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
11 March 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
11 March 2020
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
11 March 2020
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
11 March 2020
US Marines Arrive on Yemen
US Marines Arrive on Yemen's Island of Socotra to Back UAE Forces
11 March 2020
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
10 March 2020
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
10 March 2020
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
10 March 2020
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
10 March 2020