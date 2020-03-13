0
Friday 13 March 2020 - 01:37

Iranian Deputy Healthcare Minister Recovers from Coronavirus

Story Code : 850011
Harirchi had announced in a video on February 25 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he had entered “isolation” and started treatment, but said his general health condition was favorable, and that he was currently just experiencing fever and fatigue.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Minister Saeid Namaki noted that his deputy has fully recovered from the virus. He also appointed Harirchi as his special representative and supervisor of a national battling campaign against the coronavirus.

The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has so far infected 126,369 people in 124 countries, claiming 4,663 lives.

In Iran, the latest reports put the number of infected at 10,075, with the death toll hitting 429.

According to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, as of Thursday, 3,276 coronavirus patients in Iran have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 
