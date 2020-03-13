0
Friday 13 March 2020 - 03:25

Canadian Prime Minister's Wife Infected with the Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister
PM’s other half began displaying symptoms consistent with those reported by the patients that developed pneumonia due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night, which prompted her to seek doctor’s help and eventually get tested for the virus.

The tests came back positive, the PM's office reported Thursday night.

"Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being"

The Canadian leader himself, who voluntary went into self-quarantine, working from home pending his wife’s testing, is said not to be sharing any of his wife’s symptoms that include low fever.

"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms," his office said.

Although it has been widely reported that those who are infected with the virus might not show any symptoms – or be asymptomatic – the office said that Trudeau won’t undergo any tests at this point of time “since he has no symptoms.”

The doctors who did a check-up on Trudeau insisted that the people who were in close contact with the PM recently were at “no risk” of contracting the disease, according to the statement.

Trudeau is to continue to remain in self-isolation for the next two weeks.

The Canadian PM is not the only leader to have a close call with the virus recently, with US President Donald Trump coming into direct contact with Brazil’s press secretary, who tested positive for the illness on Thursday. Though Trump declined to be tested, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a screening and the results are expected to be unveiled sometime on Friday.

Canada has confirmed over 100 cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak was first observed in the country in late January, with one person succumbing to the disease.
