Friday 13 March 2020 - 10:55

US Should Avoid Accusations to Justify Irrational Behavior and Accept Consequences of its Illegal Presence in Iraq: Mousavi

"The US cannot place the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the reaction of Iraqi people to the assassination and killing of their commanders on others," Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, as quoted by state media.

The Foreign Ministry official suggested that instead of engaging in "risky actions and baseless accusations," US President Donald Trump should "thoroughly review the presence and behavior of his troops in the region." He urged Washington to take responsibility for its foreign policy decision, and "avoid projection and accusations to justify irrational behavior."

The comments come shortly after the Pentagon claimed that it bombed five Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq in retaliation for a deadly attack on Camp Taji near Baghdad. A total of 18 rockets struck the base on Wednesday, killing two US troops and one member of the UK Royal Army Medical Corps.

The Pentagon had earlier blamed "Iran-backed" Iraqi Shia militias for the rocket barrage.

According to reports, US troops came close to a complete withdrawal from Camp Taji, after an American drone strike assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and at Baghdad International Airport. His killing sparked mass protests across Iraq, with the Iraqi parliament even adopting a non-binding resolution calling for the immediate pull-out of all foreign troops from the country.
