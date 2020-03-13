US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq

Islam Times - The US conducted strikes targeting posts belonging to Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force in Iraq.

Iraqi media reported US strikes on Hashd Shaabi’s Kataib Hezbollah in Babil, Karbala, Saladin, Anbar and other provinces.The Pentagon confirmed the strikes, announcing they had targeted five weapon storage facilities.In a statement the US Department of Defense said the targets included facilities that housed weapons used to target US and coalition troops on Wednesday which left two American troops and one British serviceman dead.At least 14 others were injured when some 30 rockets were fired at Camp Taji, an Iraqi base north of Baghdad.“The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in the same statement.