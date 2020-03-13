Iraqi Army: US Strikes Killed 6 Servicemen, Attack Has Dangerous Repercussions

Islam Times - Iraqi Army announced on Friday that the US strikes which targeted the country’s soil hours earlier killed 6 servicemen and a civilian, warning that the attack has dangerous repercussions.

Four of the dead were Iraqi soldiers and two were policemen, the army said in a statement, adding that 12 Iraqi fighters were also wounded, some of them critically.The civilian was a cook working at an unfinished airport outside the holy shrine city of Karbala, where another civilian was also wounded in the raids.The military said the US attack was a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty that would only lead to more instability in the country.“It leads to escalation and deterioration of the security situation in the country and exposes everyone to more risks and threats,” it said.