Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces and Summons US & British Envoys

Islam Times - Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country’s armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids.

“The Iraqi Presidency condemns airstrikes on several bases in Iraq, including a recently opened airport in the Holy City of Karbala which led to the death of security forces and civilians,” the presidency statement said on Friday.The Iraq's military also denounced the overnight US strikes as a targeted aggression against the nation's official armed forces and a violation of sovereignty.According to the Iraqi military statement, three soldiers, two police officers and one civilian were killed in the attacks.The statement added that four soldiers, two police officers, one civilian, and five individuals affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were also wounded.The Pentagon had said earlier on Friday that the strikes targeted five weapons stores used by Iraqi groups that “targeted US forces.”Iraqi resistance groups have, however, denied such accusations and announced that they welcome any resistance against occupying US forces.The attack came only a day after more than a dozen of the Iraqi fighters were killed by airstrikes targeting an area in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour.The developments come as the US has stepped up its provocations in the region, notably assassinating Iran top anti-terrorism commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's PMU commander Abu Mahdi al- Muhandis in an airstrike at Baghdad airport earlier in January.Iraqi groups have vowed to take revenge for the assassination and ultimately remove US military presence from the country.Washington has in return threatened to cut financial support and trade deals with the country.Calls for expulsion of US troops surge following attackIraqi figures and officials have also stepped up calls for the expulsion of US troops from the country following the deadly US airstrikes on Friday.“We condemn the violation of Iraq’s sovereignty by foreign fighter jets and the bombing of bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and the security forces,” senior Iraqi Shia cleric and political leader Ammar al-Hakim said in a tweet.He also called on the country’s government to take whatever steps needed to defend the country from the assaults.The Iraqi foreign ministry said Friday that it had demanded an audience with the US and British ambassadors over the incident.Iraqi lawmaker and Security and Defense Commission member Adnan al-Assadi said that the attacks were “a blatant offense against Iraq and its people”.He added that any Iraqi interested in conserving sovereignty of the nation should condemn the American attack and urge the expulsion of US forces from the country.Iraqi lawmaker Naim al-Aboudi, of the Fatah (Conquest) alliance also tweeted that the US will not be “able to remain on this soil much long” despite attacks targeting Iraqi people and the country’s infrastructure.Iraq’s Nujaba resistance movement also issued a statement condemning the US violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.It warned that the provocations may push Iraq into a “new phase” of armed and popular resistance against US forces.