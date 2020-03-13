Iran FM Spokesman Says US Should Stop Sanctions, Instead of Hypocritical Offer to Help Iran

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi deplored a recent offer by US President Donald Trump to assist Iran in countering the coronavirus outbreak, saying instead of such "hypocritical and repulsive" offers, Washington should stop sanctions on Tehran.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Mousasi rejected Trump's remarks on sending medical staff to Iran and said the Islamic Republic has "the best, most efficient and bravest medical staff in the world".The spokesman further emphasized that Iran has no need for the American medical doctors."Instead of hypocritical (show of) compassion and repulsive boastfulness, you (the US) should end your economic and medical terrorism so that medicine and medical supplies can reach Iranian medical staff and people,” Mousavi wrote.On Thursday, Trump said that Iran is “facing a tremendous problem” and that US has offered to help the country. “We have the greatest doctors in the world,” he said.The remarks came as Iran’s administration recently extended the closure of all schools and universities nationwide until the end of the current Iranian year (March 19) as the country is struggling with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus has spread to more than 100 countries.Medical staffs in all 31 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past weeks to contain the novel coronavirus.The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since May 2018 after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).