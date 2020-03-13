0
Friday 13 March 2020 - 17:32

Japan to Send 2.5 Billion Yen Humanitarian Aid to Iran to Fight Coronavirus

Story Code : 850153
Japan to Send 2.5 Billion Yen Humanitarian Aid to Iran to Fight Coronavirus
In a tweet on Friday, the Iranian embassy in Japan referred to the Japanese government's decision to support Iran in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, emphasizing the need for global solidarity to fully control the spread of the new virus.

It also appreciated the Japanese government's decision to provide 2.5 billion yen medical assistance to Iran to support the country in controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

Some cargos of humanitarian aid have been sent to Iran to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in previous weeks by some countries, including the UK, France, Germany, China, Qatar and World Health Organization (WHO).
Comment


Featured Stories
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
13 March 2020
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
13 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
12 March 2020
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
12 March 2020
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
12 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
12 March 2020
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
12 March 2020
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
11 March 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
11 March 2020
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
11 March 2020
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
11 March 2020