Islam Times - Thunderstorms and flooding around Egypt entered a second day Friday, interrupting daily life in much of the country, including the capital Cairo, as the death toll rose to 18, authorities said.

Most of the fatalities took place in the country’s rural areas and run-down slums. At least six children died, either from electrocution or rubble after heavy rains knocked down their houses.Since the rains hit late Wednesday and early Thursday, social media has been inundated with images and video showing flooded roads and villages as well as water-filled apartments in some of Cairo’s richest neighborhoods.