Saturday 14 March 2020 - 05:22

Israeli Occupation Forces a Jerusalemite Family to Demolish Their House

Israeli Occupation Forces a Jerusalemite Family to Demolish Their House
On Friday, Citizen Ali stated that he and his family began demolishing the building with a private bulldozer, after receiving a decision about two weeks ago from the Israeli “Supreme Court”, that it would self-demolish, otherwise he would be responsible for paying the cost of demolition if the Israeli bulldozers demolished it.

It is noteworthy that the Shuafat camp is surrounded by many Israeli settlements, and the Apartheid Wall is besieged on three sides.
