0
Saturday 14 March 2020 - 06:58

Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths

Story Code : 850259
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
As of Saturday, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 145,681 people in 145 countries, claiming 5,436 lives.

Mainland China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,824 and a death toll of 3,189.

Italy with 17,660 patients and 1,266 deaths and Iran with 11,364 infected cases and 514 deaths stand at the second and third ranks, respectively.

Next, comes South Korea with 8,086 of coronavirus patients and 72 dead cases.

The US has also reported 50 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,329 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

On Friday, US President Donald declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50bn in federal aid to fight the disease.

The WHO has warned that Europe has now become the "epicenter" of the pandemic.

The virus has also spread to several countries on the African continent, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania and Swaziland, all confirming their first cases on Friday and Saturday.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
2,145 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan since 2001: Pentagon
Islam Times - The US Department of Defense has verified that over 2,100 American servicemen have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001, a report says.
Comment


Featured Stories
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
14 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
14 March 2020
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
13 March 2020
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
13 March 2020
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
13 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
12 March 2020
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
12 March 2020
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
12 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
12 March 2020
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
12 March 2020
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
11 March 2020