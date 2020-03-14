0
Saturday 14 March 2020 - 10:02

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

Story Code : 850282
US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments
According to Reuters, David Stillwell, the top US diplomat for East Asia, delivered a very “stern representation” to China’s ambassador Cui Tiankai, a State Department official said, adding that Beijing’s envoy was “very defensive.”

The State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said China was seeking to deflect criticism of its role in “starting a global pandemic and not telling the world.”

“Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous. We wanted to put the government on notice we won’t tolerate it for the good of the Chinese people and the world.”

The virus, also called COVID-19, has infected 138,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,000.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
Global Coronavirus Updates: 145,681 Cases, 5,436 Deaths
14 March 2020
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
Trump Declares Coronavirus a National emergency, Freeing $50 Bln in Funds
14 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are in a Global Battle Against Coronavirus and We Shall Triumph
14 March 2020
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
13 March 2020
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
13 March 2020
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
13 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
12 March 2020
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
12 March 2020
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
12 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
12 March 2020
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
12 March 2020
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020