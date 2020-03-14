0
Saturday 14 March 2020 - 15:22

Coronavirus Cases in ‘Israel’ Climb to 164, Nearly 40,000 in Quarantine

Of those with the virus, two are still in serious condition, 10 are in moderate condition, and four have recovered, the Time Of Israel reported, noting that the Zionist entity has seen no deaths from the virus so far.

Of the 164 confirmed cases, 124 people have been hospitalized with 27 receiving medical care at home. Some 38,000 are in self-quarantine, including nearly 1,000 doctors, more than 600 nurses, 170 paramedics, and 80 pharmacists, according to Health Ministry figures.

Health officials have conducted over 6,800 coronavirus tests nationwide so far, the Israeli daily said citing the Israeli ministry.

Israeli authorities have increasingly imposed stricter measures to halt the pandemic, starting with travel restrictions in February.

Officials are set to announce later Saturday further widespread and stringent directives to try to contain the spread, including transitioning staff at workplaces deemed non-essential to work from home, and further limiting public gatherings and movement, the daily added.
