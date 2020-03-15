Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus Despite Recent Contacts with Infected Brazilian Officials
Story Code : 850411
“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” the statement put out by Trump’s physician, Sean P. Conley, reads.
While initially brushing off concerns about him potentially contracting the deadly virus at the reception he hosted for a Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, Trump acquiesced, telling a new conference on Saturday that he had taken the test.