Sunday 15 March 2020 - 00:34

Iran Army to Hold Biological Defense Drill

Story Code : 850413
Following an order issued by Leader of Iran’s Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the formation of a military medical base to contain the spread of COVID-19, Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Army units on Saturday to coordinate efforts in the battle with the contagious disease.

In the meeting, held via video conference, the Army commander unveiled plans for a nationwide “biological defense war game” starting Sunday, saying the exercise will be staged under command of the Army’s Biodefense Base and under supervision of Deputy Chief of Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

The Army Ground Force will be taking the lead in the war game, whose field commander will be Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, the Army chief announced.
